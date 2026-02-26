PM Modi meets Israeli President Herzog

Jerusalem, Feb 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and the two leaders explored avenues to further enhance cooperation in education, start-ups, innovation, tech and connectivity.

Prime Minister Modi thanked President Herzog for his steadfast support in strengthening the special India-Israel Partnership. He also extended an invitation to President Herzog to visit India in the near future.

Modi said the ties between the two countries can contribute significantly to global growth.

"I warmly invite you to visit India, and when you come, don't limit your visit to just Delhi, but take out more time to travel to other parts of India also,” he said.

On his part, Herzog said India is an essential part of the great future of the Middle East.

"Both leaders explored avenues to further enhance cooperation in education, start-ups, innovation, tech and connectivity," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Modi also planted a tree in the Presidential Gardens under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative.

Earlier, Modi visited Yad Vashem memorial and paid tributes to the victims of the Holocaust.

Modi arrived in Israel on Wednesday on a two-day visit to the country. It is his second visit to Israel in nine years. The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership during his first visit to that country in July 2017.