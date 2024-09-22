PM Modi meets Japanese counterpart Kishida; discusses ways to deepen bilateral ties

Wilmington (US), Sep 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the Quad Summit here and exchanged views to deepen bilateral cooperation further.

Modi and Kishida met on Saturday in Wilmington, where they participated in the Quad Leaders' Summit, hosted by US President Joe Biden. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also attended the Summit.

Modi and Kishida reviewed the India-Japan relationship and talked about ways to expand the bilateral relations.

"PM @narendramodi met PM @kishida230 of Japan on the sidelines of Quad Summit in Delaware," the official account of the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

"They reviewed the various facets of India-Japan relationship, and exchanged views to deepen the cooperation further. PM thanked PM @kishida230 for his leadership in advancing - Special Strategic & Global Partnership over the years, and wished him success and happiness," it said.

This was a farewell summit for the Japanese prime minister as he nears the end of his term in office on October 1.

It was Biden's farewell summit too, as his term as the US President will end on January 20, 2025.

The annual Quad summit hosted by President Biden in his hometown Wilmington rolled out a series of new initiatives to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and explore ways to find peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

The four-member Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, advocates upholding a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. China claims that the grouping aims to contain its rise.