PM Modi meets Jordan's King Abdullah II

Amman, Dec 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein at the Husseiniya Palace here and discussed issues of bilateral and regional interests.

Modi arrived here on a two-day visit to Jordan at the invitation of King Abdullah II.

The prime minister was warmly received by King Abdullah II.

Modi, who arrived here on the first leg of his three-nation trip aimed at further strengthening ties with them, earlier said his visit to Jordan will boost bilateral linkages between the two nations.

This full-fledged bilateral visit to Jordan is taking place after a span of 37 years, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Jordan is the first leg of Modi's four-day, three-nation tour, which will also take him to Ethiopia and Oman. PTI ZH ZH ZH