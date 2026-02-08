PM Modi meets PIO leaders during visit to Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met with Malaysia’s Indian-origin Ministers, Members of Parliament and Senators in Kuala Lumpur and appreciated their active role in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries. “Had a wonderful interaction with PIO leaders, including distinguished Ministers and Senators. Their deep emotional connect to India was clearly visible,” PM Modi posted on social media after the meeting. PM Modi said the accomplishments of PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin) “in public life are a matter of immense pride for everyone.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his appreciation for the contributions made by the PIOs to Malaysia’s development and “their active role in strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“The participation of leaders from across the political spectrum underscored the broad support for the strong and enduring India-Malaysia friendship,” he added.

Modi is here on a two-day visit to Malaysia, during which the two sides unveiled several initiatives to further shore up cooperation in areas of defence and security, semiconductor and trade. PTI RD RD RD