PM Modi meets Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, discusses bilateral ties

Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

Modi arrived in Poland on Wednesday on the first leg of his two-nation visit during which he will also travel to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Poland is the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the past 45 years.

Modi received a ceremonial red carpet welcome at the Chancellery before talks.

He will also hold talks with President Andrzej Sebastian Duda.