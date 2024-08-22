PM Modi meets Polish President Andrzej Duda; discusses ways to deepen bilateral ties

Warsaw, Aug 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties and bolster commercial and cultural linkages between the countries.

Modi arrived in Poland on Wednesday on the first leg of his two-nation visit during which he will also travel to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

"Happy to have met President @AndrzejDuda in Warsaw. We had an excellent discussion on ways to deepen India-Poland ties. India greatly values the warm relations with Poland. We look forward to boosting commercial and cultural linkages between our nations in the times to come," Modi posted on X after the meeting at the Belweder Palace here.

The two leaders held "fruitful talks" which focused on deepening the India-Poland partnership across a wide range of sectors, the prime minister's office posted on X.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the two leaders held discussions on various aspects of bilateral relations. They welcomed the upgradation of India-Poland ties to a Strategic Partnership. They also discussed regional and global issues including conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

Prime Minister Modi expressed sincere gratitude for Poland's invaluable and timely assistance in evacuating Indian citizens from Ukraine during ‘Operation Ganga’, the MEA said.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to President Duda to visit India.

"A boost to India-Poland partnership! PM @narendramodi met President @AndrzejDuda of Poland at Belweder Palace in Warsaw today. The leaders reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to take them to newer levels. Discussions also covered regional and global issues," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal earlier posted on X.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Poland is the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the past 45 years.

Earlier in the day, Modi received a ceremonial red carpet welcome at the Chancellery before his talks with Prime Minister Donald Tusk during which they decided to elevate the bilateral relationship into a Strategic Partnership.

Modi also paid his respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw. PTI ZH AKJ ZH ZH