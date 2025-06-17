PM Modi meets presidents of South Korea, Mexico on sidelines of G7 Summit

Kananaskis (Canada), Jun 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo Obrador on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here.

Prime Minister Modi, who is here to attend the G7 Summit, held a pull-aside with Lee Jae-myung, officials said.

He also met with the Mexican president on the sidelines of the summit, they added.

Earlier, Modi had said he would be discussing important global issues and emphasise the priorities of the Global South as he meets world leaders at the G7 Summit.

This is Modi's first visit to Canada in a decade. PTI YAS/NPK ZH NPK