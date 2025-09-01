PM Modi meets Russian President Putin

Tianjin (China), Sep 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of a sudden downturn in India-US relations over New Delhi's procurement of Russian crude oil.

Both Modi and Putin are in Tianjin to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The talks between the two leaders came months before the Russian leader travels to India for summit talks with the prime minister.

It is expected that the conflict in Ukraine and key issues relating to India-Russia ties will figure in the talks.