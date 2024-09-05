PM Modi meets Singapore counterpart Wong to discuss ties

Singapore, Sep 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties.

Modi is here on a two-day visit at the invitation of Wong.

Ahead of the talks with Wong, Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the Singapore Parliament House. He also signed the visitor's book there.

The meeting between the two leaders comes days after Wong took over as premier and Modi began his third term as prime minister.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will also call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.