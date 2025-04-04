PM Modi meets Thai King Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida

Bangkok, Apr 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had an audience with Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana here.

During the meeting that took place at the Dusit Palace here, the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between Thailand and India.

“They exchanged views on shared cultural heritage between India and Thailand. In this context, they spoke about the relics of Lord Buddha which travelled from India to Thailand last year and the positive impact the initiative has had in further strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries,” a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Prime Minister Modi concluded his two-day visit to Bangkok and left for a visit to Sri Lanka.