PM Modi meets Ukranian President Zelenskyy on margins of G7

Bari (Italy), Jun 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region.

It is learnt that Zelenskyy briefed Modi on various aspects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Modi had met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the previous G7 summit in Hiroshima in May last year as well.

India has been maintaining that the conflict in Ukraine must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.