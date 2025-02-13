PM Modi meets US NSA Michael Waltz, discusses defence, technology and security

Washington, Feb 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a “fruitful meeting” with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and they discussed defence, technology and security areas, which are important aspects of the India-US ties.

“Had a fruitful meeting with NSA @michaelgwaltz. He has always been a great friend of India,” Modi said in a post on X.

“Defence, technology and security are important aspects of India-USA ties and we had a wonderful discussion around these issues. There is strong potential for cooperation in sectors like AI, semiconductors, space and more,” he said.

After his meeting with Waltz, Modi met SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Musk arrived at Blair House with his three young kids.

Modi arrived in the US capital on Wednesday evening for a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump.

The meeting with Waltz was the first engagement of the day. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were present at the meeting.

After arriving at Blair House, the President’s Guest House, Modi met US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. “Congratulated her on her confirmation. Discussed various aspects of the India-USA friendship, of which she’s always been a strong votary,” Modi said on X.

Just hours before her meeting with Modi, Gabbard took the oath of office as the 8th Director of National Intelligence in the presence of Trump. PTI YAS GSP GSP