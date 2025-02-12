PM Modi meets US Vice President Vance, wife Usha and their kids in Paris

Paris, Feb 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Vice President J D Vance and his Indian-origin wife Usha along with their two young sons on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris on Tuesday.

Modi posted images of the meeting on X, showing him with the Vance family, including their sons Ewan and Vivek.

The prime minister’s post read: “Had a wonderful meeting with US VP J.D. Vance and his family. We had a great conversation on various subjects. Delighted to join them in celebrating the joyous birthday of their son, Vivek!” Earlier, in a video shared by PMO India, the prime minister was seen holding bilateral talks with Vance, while his wife watched on.

It came soon after Vance’s address at the summit, in which he welcomed Modi’s positive stance on AI as co-chair of the conference with France.

“I appreciate PM Modi’s point. AI will facilitate and make people more productive. It is not going to replace human beings, it will never replace human beings,” Vance said.

The Modi-Vance meeting followed another bilateral meeting at the summit in the French capital, with Estonian President Alar Karis.

“Had a very productive meeting with the President of Estonia, Mr Alar Karis on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris. India’s ties with Estonia are growing remarkably over the years. We discussed ways to boost ties in areas like trade, technology, culture and more,” Modi posted on X, along with images of the two leaders in discussion.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the prime minister invited the Estonian government and companies to explore the opportunities offered by the India growth story and take advantage of programmes such as Digital India.

Modi also posted a photo of him shaking hands with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on X. “Happy to have met @UN Secretary General, Mr. António Guterres in Paris,” he wrote.

Earlier, in his concluding remarks at the AI Action Summit which he co-chaired with French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi said that the discussions have clearly brought out that there is “unity in vision and unity in purpose across stakeholders”.

“To build on the momentum of this Action Summit, India would be happy to host the next summit,” he said.

The prime minister is set for bilateral talks with Macron later on Tuesday evening.

A visit to the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project and the Mazargues War Cemetery to honour Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the World Wars is also planned in Marseille before the prime minister departs for the US on Wednesday for his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.