PM Modi meets world leaders on G20 sidelines in Johannesburg

Johannesburg, Nov 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had an engaging exchange on different issues with multiple world leaders here and said they together reaffirmed “shared commitment to global progress and prosperity.” Modi met his British counterpart Keir Starmer, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit hosted by South Africa.

“It was wonderful meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Johannesburg. This year has brought new energy to the India–UK partnership and we will keep driving it forward across many domains,” Modi said in a post on X.

Modi said he had a “great exchange of views” with Prime Minister Ibrahim and added that India and Malaysia will continue to work together “to diversify bilateral cooperation.” He said he was “delighted” to meet President Macron, with whom he “had an engaging exchange on different issues. India–France ties remain a force for global good!” Modi said in another post on X.

The prime minister had a “wonderful meeting” with Korean leader Lee Jae-myung, which was their second meeting this year. Modi said the meeting was “indicative of the strong momentum in our Special Strategic Partnership. We exchanged perspectives to further deepen our economic and investment linkages.” After his meeting with the Brazilian president, Modi said, “India and Brazil will continue to work closely to boost trade and cultural linkages for the benefit of our people.” The prime minister said he had a “very productive” conversation with UN chief Guterres. Before the main session of the Summit, PM Modi also interacted with many other leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Sharing a 'Family Photo' with fellow G20 leaders at the Johannesburg Summit, Modi said in a post on X: "Together, we reaffirm our shared commitment to global progress and prosperity." Earlier, upon reaching the G20 Summit venue in Johannesburg, Modi said he thanked South African President Cyril Ramaphosa "for the warm welcome and for organising this important Summit." Addressing the opening session of the G20 Leaders' Meeting, Modi called for a profound rethink of the global development parameters and proposed setting up of a G20 initiative to counter the drug-terror nexus and a global healthcare response team.