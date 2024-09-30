PM Modi, Netanyahu speak after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone following the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike a couple of days ago.

The killing, which took place in the southern suburbs of Beirut, known as a Hezbollah stronghold, was confirmed by both Hezbollah and Israeli officials.

The operation, carried out by the Israeli Air Force, marked a bold move in the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah conflict, leading to global concerns over potential escalation.

"Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages. India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability."