PM Modi pays homage at 'Good Maharaja Square' in Warsaw

Warsaw, Aug 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the Polish-Indian legacy at the 'Good Maharaja Square' in the Polish capital here on Wednesday.

Modi, who arrived here earlier for a two-day visit, paid tributes to the monument commemorating Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja of Nawanagar by laying a wreath during a small event.

The monument was unveiled in October 2014 at the Square of the Good Maharaja, Ochota district in Warsaw.

According to the Indian Embassy website, eight Polish primary and secondary schools are named after Jam Saheb, known as ‘Good Maharaja’ in Poland.

In 1942, the Maharaja had provided refuge to about 1,000 Polish children from war-torn, occupied Poland and Soviet camps following the occupation of Poland by Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia.

The surviving Polish children have formed an Association of Poles, which meets on an annual basis in one of the major Polish cities, it said.