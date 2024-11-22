PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Guyana

Georgetown, Nov 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue mounted here and remembered the Father of the Nation's eternal principles of peace and non-violence.

The prime minister arrived in Guyana on Wednesday, making it the first visit by an Indian head of state to the country in more than 50 years.

He paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue at Promenade Gardens here on Thursday.

"His (Gandhi's) timeless values give strength and hope to the entire humankind. His thoughts provide many solutions towards making our planet better and more sustainable," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister also paid tribute to Indian heritage in Guyana during his visit to the Indian Arrival Monument at the Monument Gardens in Georgetown.

Calling the visit to the monument a "profoundly moving experience", he said, "This connects the past with the present in the most heartfelt way." "It is a fitting tribute to the unyielding spirit of the countless Indians who embarked on a journey to these shores generations ago, carrying with them their culture, values and dreams. And, whatever be the challenge, they overcame it with remarkable tenacity and even enriched Guyana’s social fabric," he said in a post on X.

"I am proud of the Indian community and am confident ties between our nations will grow even more in the future," Modi added.

"PM recalled the struggle and sacrifices of the Indian diaspora and their pivotal contribution to Guyana's nation-making. As a mark of respect, PM planted a Bel patra (Aegle marmelos) sapling at the monument," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

Modi also visited the Saraswati Vidya Niketan School in Guyana and recalled his visit to this school more than two decades back. He appreciated the efforts of Swami Akasharananda and his team in inculcating traditional Indian values and culture in students, contributing towards their holistic education, the post said.

"Indian culture and traditions are thriving in Guyana. I had the opportunity to visit one such place which has been at the forefront of boosting cultural and people-to-people linkages - the Saraswati Vidya Niketan School. I commend all those associated with the school and also laud the work of Swami Akasharananda Ji in their efforts to deepen the India-Guyana cultural connect," the prime minister said on X. He also visited the Arya Samaj monument here and participated in the recitation of "Ram Bhajan" during the visit.

"PM @narendramodi paid floral tribute at the Arya Samaj monument in Georgetown today. The Arya Samaj monument was unveiled in 2011 to commemorate 100 years of the Arya Samaj movement in Guyana." "Their role in preserving our culture in Guyana is indeed commendable. This is also a very special year because we are marking the 200th Jayanti of Swami Dayanand Saraswati," Modi said on X. The prime minister also addressed a special session of the National Assembly of the Parliament of Guyana on Thursday. He is the first Indian leader to do so.

The prime minister thanked the government and the people of Guyana for the honour bestowed on him and underscored the salience of India-Guyana shared histories, democratic traditions, and pluralism in fostering closer ties.

"It was an honour to address the Parliament of Guyana and interact with distinguished MPs and Ministers," he said on X. PTI PY GRS GRS GRS