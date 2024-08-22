PM Modi pays respect at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw

Warsaw, Aug 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on an official visit to Poland, paid his respects on Thursday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw.

Modi arrived here on Wednesday, on the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Poland in 45 years. Modi will be in Ukraine for around seven hours on Friday in the second leg of his two-nation trip.

"PM @narendramodi paid his respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw. PM honoured the memory of brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for their country. A solemn moment of respect and solidarity," the Ministry of External Affairs posted on X along with some photographs.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a monument dedicated to the unknown soldiers who have given their lives for Poland. It is one of many such national tombs of unknowns erected after World War I, and the most important monument in Poland. PTI SCY AKJ SCY SCY