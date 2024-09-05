PM Modi praises Singapore's '4G' leadership, hails nation as global inspiration

Singapore, Sep 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed confidence in Singapore’s fourth generation leadership, lauding the city-state's remarkable progress and touting it as a model for developing nations worldwide.

During his talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Modi congratulated the prosperous nation's premier and said, “This is our first meeting since you assumed the office as prime minister. My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to you. I am confident that under the leadership of 4G, Singapore will achieve progress even more rapidly.” Wong was sworn in as the new prime minister of Singapore in May. The 51-year-old economist-turned-politician succeeded Lee Hsien Loong, 72, who relinquished his position after two decades; both belonging to the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) that has been driving Singapore's economic progress for more than five decades. Wong, who was the deputy prime minister, is leading the fourth generation PAP politicians’ government as the prime minister and the finance minister.

Modi flew to Singapore on Wednesday after wrapping his visit to Brunei, the first bilateral visit there by an Indian prime minister.

Modi underscored that Singapore is not merely a partner country, it serves as an inspiration for every developing nation.

“We also aim to create multiple ‘Singapore’ within India. I am pleased that we are collaborating towards this goal. The ministerial roundtable we have established is a path-breaking mechanism,” he said.

“Collaborative initiatives have been identified in areas such as skilling, digitalisation, mobility, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors and AI, healthcare, sustainability and cybersecurity,” said the prime minister, who is on a two-day visit to the Asian financial centre with the global business network.

Singapore is also an important facilitator of India’s Act East policy, Modi said.

“Our shared belief in democratic values connects us. I am delighted to have the opportunity to visit Singapore at the beginning of my third term,” he said.

Underlining the strategic partnership between India and Singapore, Prime Minister Modi said, “Over the past 10 years, our trade has more than doubled. Mutual investment has increased almost threefold to cross USD 150 billion. Singapore was the first country with which we launched the UPI Person-to-Person payment facility." Elaborating on the developments in the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, he said in the past 10 years, 17 satellites of Singapore have been launched from Indian soil. The cooperation has gained momentum from skilling to the defence sector. The agreement between Singapore Airlines and Air India has strengthened connectivity.

“We are together elevating our relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The 3.5 lakh people of Indian origin residing in Singapore are the strong foundation of our relationship...We are forever thankful to the entire Singapore for the place and honour that Subhash Chandra Bose, Azad Hind Fauj and Little India have received in Singapore,” Modi said.

In 2025, the India-Singapore relationship will celebrate its 60th anniversary. To mark this occasion with grandeur, he called on both countries to collaborate on creating an action plan.

“I am delighted to inform you that India’s first Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centre will soon be inaugurated in Singapore. The great saint Thiruvalluvar provided guiding thoughts to the world in the most ancient language Tamil. His work, the Thirukkural, was composed nearly 2,000 years ago, yet its ideas remain relevant even today," Modi said.

Quoting Thiruvalluvar's words: "Nayanodu Nanri Purind Payanudaiyar Panbu Paratattum Ulagu (The world admires those who are known for their sense of justice and service to others), the prime minister said he is confident that millions of Indians living in Singapore are also inspired by these ideas and are contributing to strengthening the relations between the two countries.

Modi recalled that he had presented India's Indo-Pacific vision in Singapore at the Shangri-La Dialogue.

“We will continue to work with Singapore to promote regional peace, stability, and prosperity. Once again, my heartfelt thanks for the honour and the warm hospitality extended to me,” he said. PTI GS SCY SCY