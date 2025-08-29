PM Modi presented with traditional Daruma doll in Japan

Tokyo, Aug 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with a traditional Daruma doll, seen as a symbol of good luck, during his visit to Japan on Friday.

Modi arrived in Tokyo in the morning on a two-day visit to strengthen civilisational bonds and cultural ties between India and Japan.

The prime minister was presented a Daruma doll by Rev Seishi Hirose, Chief Priest of the Shorinzan Daruma-Ji temple, Takasaki-Gunma, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

"This special gesture reaffirms the close civilisational and spiritual ties between India and Japan," it said.

The Daruma doll is considered auspicious and a good luck charm in Japanese culture.

Takasaki City in Gunma is the birthplace of the famous Daruma dolls.

The Daruma tradition in Japan is based on the legacy of Bodhidharma, an Indian monk from Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu, known in Japan as Daruma Daishi, who is said to have travelled here over a thousand years ago. PTI SCY SCY SCY