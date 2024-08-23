PM Modi presents BHISHM Cubes to Ukraine during first visit to Kyiv

Kyiv, Aug 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented four BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri) Cubes to the Ukrainian government during his visit to the war-torn country where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy under the shadow of the raging war with Russia.

The prime minister arrived in Kyiv on a special train from Poland in the morning and was received by Ukraine's first deputy prime minister.

Modi presented four BHISHM Cubes to the Government of Ukraine, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said, adding that Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister for the humanitarian assistance of the Cubes which will help expedite the treatment of the injured and save precious lives.

The statement said each BHISHM Cube consists of medicines and equipment for the first line of care for all kinds of injuries and medical situations.

"It also includes surgical equipment for a basic operation room that can manage 10-15 basic surgeries per day. The Cube can handle about 200 cases of diverse nature in emergencies such as trauma, bleeding, burns, fractures, etc. It can also generate power and oxygen in limited amounts. A team of experts from India has been deployed to provide initial training to the Ukrainian side to operate the cube," the statement said.

The statement said the gesture underscored India’s continued commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to war-ravaged Ukraine.

The Prime Minister also interacted with Ukrainian students who are learning the Hindi language at the School of Oriental Studies in Kyiv and appreciated their contribution to promoting mutual understanding between the people of the two countries.

"He also commended their efforts to bring Indian culture and history closer to the Ukrainian people," another statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

It is the first-ever visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister after the country became independent in 1991, and his trip comes amid Kyiv's fresh military offensive in Russia's western Kursk region.