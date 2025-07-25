PM Modi, President Muizzu hold talks to boost ties

Male, Jul 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held wide-ranging talks with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, focusing on consolidating cooperation in areas of trade, defence and infrastructure, marking a major turnaround in the ties after a spell of unease.

Modi landed in Male this morning to a warm welcome with Muizzu and a number of top ministers of his government receiving the prime minister at the Velena international airport, reflecting the importance Male attached to the trip.

Hours later, Modi was accorded a colourful ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour at the iconic Republic Square.

"Deeply touched by the gesture of President Muizzu to come to the airport to welcome me. I am confident that India-Maldives friendship will scale new heights of progress in the times to come," Modi said in a social media post.

The two leaders held a one-on-one meeting before settling down for delegation-level talks.

The turnaround in the bilateral ties assumes significance as Muizzu, known to be close to China, came to power in the island nation in November 2023 on the back of an "India Out" campaign.

His policies in the first few months of his presidency resulted in severe strain in the ties. Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from his country. Subsequently, India replaced the personnel with civilians.

The Indian military personnel were deployed to the Maldives to maintain and operate two helicopters and an aircraft, which were used for humanitarian and rescue operations.

It is widely believed that New Delhi's sustained efforts, including its assistance to the island nation to deal with its economic woes, helped bring the relations back on track.

"We've continued to work at it, and I think the result is there for you to see," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Tuesday when asked about the turnaround in the ties.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and the overall bilateral ties, including in areas of defence and security, witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous governments in Male. PTI MPB ZH ZH