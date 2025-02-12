PM Modi, Prez Macron jointly inaugurate India's new consulate in France's Marseille

Paris, Feb 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday jointly inaugurated India's new consulate in France's Marseille city.

Modi is currently visiting France at the invitation of President Macron.

The two leaders jointly inaugurated India's new consulate in Marseille with the press of a button amid cheers from the gathered crowd.

Many of these people had come bearing national flags of both India and France, while some sported a tricolour headgear, adding colour to the occasion.

Prior to the inauguration, Modi and Macron visited the historic Mazargues Cemetery, and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who made sacrifices fighting in the Great War.

Later, the two leaders also interacted with a section of the people in the crowd.