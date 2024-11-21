PM Modi proposes 7 key pillars to strengthen ties between India and CARICOM

Georgetown (Guyana), Nov 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday proposed seven "key pillars" to strengthen ties between India and the Caribbean Community as he held talks with leaders from the region focusing on trade, technology and tourism among others.

Advertisment

Modi, who arrived in Guyana on Wednesday -- the first visit by an Indian head of the state in more than 50 years, made the remarks as he joined leaders from the Caribbean partner countries for the second India-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Summit here.

They discussed ways to strengthen ties in areas such as economic cooperation, agriculture and food security, health and pharmaceuticals, and science and innovations.

During the summit, Prime Minister Modi proposed seven key pillars to strengthen ties between India and CARICOM.

Advertisment

Seven pillars listed out by Modi also form acronym C-A-R-I-C-O-M. They are Capacity Building, Agriculture and Food Security, Renewable Energy and Climate Change, Innovation, Technology and Trade, Cricket and Culture, Ocean Economy and the last is Medicine and Healthcare.

Modi also said that,"to promote five Ts - trade, technology, tourism, talent and tradition, an online portal could be made to connect the private sector and stakeholders of all countries." "India is moving ahead in the SME (small and medium enterprises) sector. During the India-CARICOM meeting last year, we had announced a grant of one million dollars for SME sectors. We should focus on its implementation now," Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also said, "We will also work to build a forensic centre for the CARICOM region. In India, we have made the iGOT Karmayogi portal to build constant 'capacity' for civil servants. This portal has online courses on technology, administration, law and education. A similar portal can be made for the CARICOM countries." CARICOM Heads of Government and the Prime Minister last met in 2019 on the margins of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where they discussed cooperation modalities in renewable energy and climate change through a USD 150 million credit line from India.

Advertisment

During the summit, Guyana President Irfaan Ali said,"(I want to) thank you and the people of India for your selfless attributes when you delivered to this region the first set of vaccines during the COVID pandemic.

Ali also said, "India has an influential voice in international community. You are launching a device of the Global South. Your recent chairmanship of G20.. underscores your commitment advancing the aspirations of the Global South." "We commend India's unwavering commitment to the sustainable development of the region, especially in this intricate and interconnected era of globalisation, it is evident to us that the challenges we face can only be effectively addressed..." According to the MEA, there are around 3,20,000 people of Indian origin in Guyana.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is a grouping of twenty-one countries: fifteen Member States and six Associate Members, according to its website.

Advertisment

It is home to approximately sixteen million citizens, 60 per cent of whom are under the age of 30, and from the main ethnic groups of Indigenous Peoples, Africans, Indians, Europeans, Chinese, Portuguese and Javanese, the website said.

The prime minister arrived here from Brazil where he attended the G20 Summit and also met with global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Earlier, Modi travelled to Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community. PTI AMS ZH AMS