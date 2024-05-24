PM Modi raised India's standing globally, gave new identity to diaspora: community leader

Washington, May 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased India’s standing in the world and has given a new identity to the diaspora, an eminent Indian-American community leader has said.

The global Indian Diaspora is ready to be a partner in his goal of making India a developed country by 2047, Prem Bhandari said.

“Over the past 10 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we are on the path to becoming the third-largest economy in the world before 2030… He has given the Indian diaspora a new identity,” Bhandari told PTI.

Bhandari, who heads Jaipur Foot USA and is the president of the Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA), is known for helping the global Indian diaspora in distress especially those related to visa, passport and travel.

“Since 2014, expatriate Indians are being seen with respect across the world. For example, during the crisis in Ukraine, carrying the Indian flag on a bus made it easier to cross the border. Beyond recognition, the Indian community is taken seriously worldwide, whether in America or Saudi Arabia, and all credit goes to Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

Observing that when the diaspora travel to India, they see the tremendous development and progress in all sectors in India, he said in the last 10 years the country has seen remarkable progress in the sector, whether it be infrastructure, roads, or new developments like bullet trains.

“As someone from Rajasthan, I can confidently say that under the leadership of PM Modi, the state will develop in the field of solar energy, similar to California in the United States,” he said.

Bhandari was recently in India and offered 500 kg of laddoos at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The “ladoo prasadam” has been sent to over a dozen countries and is being distributed among the expatriate community.

“Based on my interaction with the diaspora in these countries, they all want Modi to be re-elected. I am confident that he will come back to power,” he said, adding that Modi has been the most diaspora-friendly prime minister.

The Indian government has been resolving the issues of the diaspora community, even based on complaints filed on social media platforms. This is because of the leadership of the prime minister, he said.

Recently, the announcement of the Indian Consulate in New York to operate 365 days a year, regardless of holidays, is a testament to this.

For the diaspora facing passport renewal issues, especially those whose passports have expired due to visa violations, he urged the Modi's government to ensure that every Indian, regardless of where they are, should have the right to renew their passport.

“This is something I will work on,” Bhandari said.

“We need to ensure that NRIs have the right to vote. Voting from abroad should be simplified and cost-effective. I am hopeful that Prime Minister Modi will address this, making it easier for expatriates to participate in elections without incurring excessive costs,” he said.

Bhandari said he foresees a reverse trend where major companies, especially in health and IT sectors, will relocate to India, making it a preferred destination over China.

“Modi's leadership makes this possible, and I am optimistic about India's bright future,” Bhandari said. PTI LKJ NB