PM Modi receives Bhutan's highest civilian award 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo'

Thimphu, Mar 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received Bhutan’s highest civilian award, the ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo,’ making him the first foreign Head of the Government to receive the honour.

The award recognises Prime Minister Modi’s contribution to strengthening the India-Bhutan friendship and his people-centric leadership.

“The citation added that the award also honours India’s rise as a global power under his leadership, and celebrates Bhutan’s special bond with India. Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has set India on the path of transformation, and India’s moral authority and global influence have grown,” a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“Honoured to be conferred with the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' Award by Bhutan. I dedicate it to 140 crore Indians,” Modi posted on X soon after.

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck conferred the ‘Order of the Druk Glyalpo’ to Prime Minister Modi at a well-attended public ceremony here.

The citation also reads that Modi is "an outstanding embodiment of national, regional, and global leadership. Under him, India has become the fastest-growing economy in the world and will be the third-largest economy by 2030. Prime Minister Modi has emerged as a figure of destiny, transforming the ancient civilisation of India into a dynamic centre of technology and innovation".

His commitment to safeguard the environment and invest in renewable energy makes "India's progress truly well rounded," it said.

Bhutan is honoured that a "statesman of such stature is a true friend of the Bhutanese people". Prime Minister Modi is a "firm supporter" of Bhutan's national vision to achieve self-reliance and become a developed nation. Bhutan-India relations are exemplary among nations. Prime Minster Modi’s friendship and support for all of Bhutan’s objectives and initiatives have made "our bonds stronger than ever".

The King announced the conferment of the award during Bhutan’s 114th National Day celebrations held at the Tashichhodzong, Thimphu on December 17, 2021. On Friday, Prime Minister Modi received it during his two-day State visit, his third since he took over as the prime minister in 2014.

Prime Minister Modi in a post on X on Friday night shared a video from his visit to Bhutan.

"It is with great humility that I accept the Order of the Druk Gyalpo. I am grateful to HM the King of Bhutan for presenting the Award. I dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India. I am also confident that India-Bhutan relations will keep growing and benefit our citizens," he wrote.

According to the ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals, the MEA statement added.

In 2020, Modi received the ‘Legion of Merit from the US Government award of the US Armed Forces and in 2019, Russia conferred its highest civilian honour ‘The order of St. Andrew Award on Modi.

Earlier in the day, hours after he arrived in the Himalayan nation, Modi said he was grateful to the Bhutanese people for according to him a “memorable welcome” to their beautiful country and hoped that India-Bhutan friendship “keeps scaling new heights.” Modi’s visit seeks to further cement India's unique and enduring relations with Bhutan as part of the country's ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy.

"Since its institution, the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' award has been conferred upon only four eminent personalities. Previous recipients of the award include Her Majesty Royal Queen Grandmother Ashi Kesang Choden Wangchuck in 2008; His Holiness Je Thrizur Tenzin Dendup (68th Je Khenpo of Bhutan) in 2008 and His Holiness Je Khenpo Trulku Ngawang Jigme Choedra in 2018. Je Khenpo is the Chief Abbot of the Central Monastic Body of Bhutan," a senior official in India said.

Later in the day, officials said three "special gestures" have been given by Bhutan for Prime Minister Modi.

"No Indian PM has been given a private dinner by the King before. PM Modi is being given this privilege. It was the first time that an Indian PM was hosted at Lingkana Palace. And, it is the first time that an Indian PM being given the highest award by Bhutan. In fact, he is the first foreign national to be given the Bhutanese award," the official added. PTI NPK KND KR AMS