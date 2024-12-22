PM Modi receives Kuwait's highest honour 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer'

Kuwait City: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bestowed with Kuwait's highest honour 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer' on Sunday.

Prime Minister Modi received the honour from Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The award was given to Prime Minister Modi for strengthening the good relations between the two nations, Kuwait's state-run news agency KUNA reported.

The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer is a knighthood order of Kuwait.

This is the 20th international honour given to PM Modi by a country, officials said.

The order is awarded to Heads of State and foreign Sovereigns and to members of foreign royal families in sign of friendship.

It has been previously awarded to foreign leaders like Bill Clinton, Prince Charles and George Bush.