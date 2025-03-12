PM Modi receives Mauritius' highest award

Port Louis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received Mauritius' highest honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, calling it a tribute to the centuries-old cultural and historical bonds of kinship between the two nations.

Modi, who is on a two-day state visit here, was conferred with the award by President of Mauritius Dharam Gokhool at the island nation's 57th National Day celebrations.

Prime Minister Modi is the first Indian leader to receive this prestigious award, which recognises his contributions to strengthening ties between India and Mauritius.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude for being conferred the Highest National Award of Mauritius. This is not just my honour. It is the honour of 1.4 billion Indians. It is a tribute to the centuries-old cultural and historical bonds of kinship between India and Mauritius," Modi said.

Through their hard work, these people wrote a golden chapter in the development of Mauritius and contributed to its vibrant diversity, he said.

"I accept this award with full humility and gratitude. I dedicate it to your ancestors who came from India to Mauritius centuries ago, and to all their generations," he said.

"The award is an acknowledgement of our shared commitment to regional peace, progress, security and sustainable development. It is a symbol of the shared hope and aspiration of the Global South," he said.

"I also embrace this honour as a responsibility. I reaffirm our commitment that we will continue to make every effort to enhance India-Mauritius strategic partnership to greater heights," he said.

During the National Day celebrations, an Indian Navy marching contingent participated in the parade. An Indian Naval Ship also made a port call to coincide with the National Day celebrations.

"Honoured to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius! Wishing the people of Mauritius continued prosperity and success as we also strengthen the deep-rooted ties between our countries," Modi posted on X.

Honoured to be conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, and that too on Mauritius' National Day.

Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Tuesday announced that Modi will be conferred with the nation’s highest honour.

Modi is the fifth foreign national to receive this distinguished recognition.

This marks the 21st international award conferred upon Prime Minister Modi by a foreign nation.

Prime Minister Modi along with Ramgoolam on Wednesday jointly inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation in Mauritius.

It will serve as a hub for learning, research and public service.

"Committed partners in education & capacity building. PM @narendramodi & PM @Ramgoolam_Dr jointly inaugurated the India-assisted Civil Service College in Reduit, Mauritius. As a tribute to his legacy & efforts to strengthen India-Mauritius relations, the institute has been named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

"The institute is a Centre of Excellence for enhancing training opportunities for Mauritian civil servants. The PM also engaged with ITEC (Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme) & GoI scholarship alumni, whose contributions continue to strengthen the India-Mauritius partnership," he said.

Funded through a grant of USD 4.74 million under a 2017 MoU, the state-of-the-art institute will cater to the training needs of Mauritian civil servants across ministries, public offices, parastatal bodies, and government enterprises. Beyond training, the institute would serve as a centre of excellence in public administration, fostering research, governance studies, and institutional linkages with India, Press Information Bureau said in a statement.

These capacity building exchanges have added depth to the strong people-to-people ties between the two nations, it said.

Aligned with India’s commitment to the Global South, the institute reflects India's role as a trusted partner in the Indian Ocean Region and its unwavering commitment to strengthening the comprehensive India-Mauritius partnership, it added.