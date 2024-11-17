PM Modi receives Nigeria's second-highest national award

Abuja: Nigeria on Sunday conferred its second-highest national award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making him the second foreign dignitary to receive the distinction.

"Honoured to be conferred with the ‘Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger’ Award by Nigeria. I accept it with great humility and dedicate it to the people of India," Modi said in his remarks after receiving the award.

This was the 17th international award conferred on Modi by a country.

Queen Elizabeth is the only foreign dignitary who was awarded GCON in 1969.

Modi is in Nigeria on the first leg of his three-nation visit at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This visit is the first by an Indian prime minister to Nigeria in 17 years.

On his arrival in Nigeria on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi was warmly welcomed by Minister for Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who presented him with the 'Key to the City' of Abuja.

"The key symbolises the trust and honour bestowed on the prime minister by the people of Nigeria," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

PM @narendramodi arrives in Abuja, Nigeria.



Warmly welcomed by Minister for Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Ezenwo Wike @GovWike, who presented PM with the ‘Key to the City’ of Abuja.



From Abuja, Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the G20 summit. His last destination will be Guyana.