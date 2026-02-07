PM Modi receives red-carpet welcome in Kuala Lumpur; stage set for deeper India-Malaysia strategic alignment

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to a grand red-carpet reception, with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim receiving him at the airport, signalling a new momentum in the bilateral ties.

Malaysian Minister of Human Resources Ramanan Ramakrishnan and Deputy Foreign Minister Lukanisman bin Awang Sauni accompanied Ibrahim in receiving Modi amid artistes performing traditional music and dance that highlighted the shared cultural heritage of both nations.

"Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the airport. I look forward to our conversations and to further strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Malaysia," Modi said on social media.

The two leaders will hold wide-ranging talks on Sunday that is expected to produce a number of agreements to further expand cooperation between the two nations.

Modi and Ibrahim travelled in the same car to the venue of an Indian community event which was also attended by the Malaysian prime minister.

"Celebrating the India-Malaysia people-to-people connect! PM Anwar Ibrahim and I are heading to the community programme in Kuala Lumpur," Modi said in another social media post.

In his departure statement, the prime minister signalled that the visit will focus on a major push for deeper defence cooperation and robust economic engagement.

"The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and further enhancing our comprehensive strategic partnership," Modi said.

"We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains," he said.

India and Malaysia elevated their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in August, 2024.

In the delegation-level talks, New Delhi is set to once again press Kuala Lumpur to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said PM Modi's visit features a "rich agenda and will give a major boost to the special partnership between India and Malaysia".

"The visit is expected to impart significant momentum to our close & multi-faceted partnership," he said.

In his departure statement, Modi said he was eager to meet the Indian community in Malaysia.

"Numbering nearly three million, they represent one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world," he said.

"Their immense contribution to Malaysia’s progress and their role as a living bridge between our two nations provides a strong foundation to our historic friendship," Modi said. PTI MPB GSP GSP