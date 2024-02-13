PM Modi says India, UAE partners in progress; hail ancient community, cultural ties

Abu Dhabi, Feb 13 (PTI) Hailing India and the UAE as "partners in progress", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the ties between the two countries serve as a model for the world and they are scripting a new history in the third decade of the 21st century.

"Our partnership is getting stronger in all areas and reaching newer heights. It's India's wish that our partnership keeps getting stronger every passing day," he said.

"India and the UAE are partners in progress. Our relationship is of talent, innovation and culture," Modi said while addressing the Indian community here at the 'Ahlan Modi' (Hello Modi in Arabic) grand event.

Underscoring the ancient community and cultural ties between the two countries, Modi also spoke a few lines in Arabic, which he later translated as how both India and the UAE are scripting a better future on 'duniya ki kitaab' (the world's book) with 'waqt ki kalam' (the pen of time).

He then noted that many of these Arabic words are commonly spoken in India.

He told the Indian community here that India is proud of them and it was the time to hail the friendship between the two countries.

After greeting the thousands-strong audience with a 'Namaskar' amid chants of 'Modi, Modi' at the Zayed Sports City Stadium here, Modi said he was overwhelmed by the affection at the community programme.

"You have scripted history by coming in such large numbers here. You may have come from different parts of the UAE and different states of India, but everyone's hearts are connected," Modi said.

"This is the time to hail the friendship between India and the UAE. In this historic stadium, every heartbeat echoes the same sentiment- Long live Bharat-UAE friendship," Modi said at the event that began with national anthems of the two countries.

"Today's memory will be with me forever because I have come here to meet members of my family," he said.

"I have come here with a message of your brothers and sisters from over 140 crore Indians that India is proud of you," he said.

Recalling his first visit here in 2015, Modi said he was new to the central government at that time and it was the first UAE visit by any Indian prime minister in three decades.

"In ten years since then, it is my seventh visit to the UAE," Modi said. "I am deeply grateful to each and every one of you," he said.

Modi said he was fortunate to have been bestowed with the prestigious Order of Zayed, the highest civilian award of the UAE.

"It is an honour not just for me but for 140 crore Indians," he said.

The prime minister said the UAE is now India's third-largest trade partner and seventh-largest investor.

"Both countries are collaborating on ease of living and ease of doing business," he added.

"Today every single Indian's aim is to make India a developed nation by 2047. It's our India that is witnessing robust economic growth and it is our India which is leading the global charts on several fronts," Modi said.

"It is due to my confidence in the capability of every Indian that I have given a guarantee that in my third term, India will become the third largest economy in the world and Modi's guarantee means a guarantee to fulfil the guarantee," he added.

After his speech, Modi took the round of the stadium in an open vehicle to greet people who all waved at him enthusiastically.