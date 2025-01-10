PM Modi to visit France in February

Paris, Jan 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a state visit to France and then participate in the AI Summit to be held here in February, President Emmanuel Macron has said.

“France will be hosting on February 11 and 12 the AI Summit, a summit for action, which will enable us to have a discussion on artificial intelligence,” Macron said.

“Prime Minister Modi will be there immediately after the state visit to our country. This (the AI Summit) will enable us to have a dialogue with all the powers, IEA, US, China and major nations such as .... India which has a role to play as well as the Gulf States,” he said.

French was addressing a gathering of French Ambassadors earlier this week. He presented his foreign policy for 2025 and spoke on a number of topics, including its equation with the US post-Trump win, according to his speech livestreamed on France24. PTI NPK NPK NPK