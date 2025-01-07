PM Modi to visit Sri Lanka in 2025, says Indian High Commissioner

Colombo, Jan 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sri Lanka within this year, the Indian High Commission announced here on Tuesday.

However, the dates are yet to be decided by the two sides.

“We are in the process of working out a propitious timing for the visit,” Santosh Jha, the Indian High Commissioner, told reporters.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had extended the invitation to Modi during his two-day visit to New Delhi in mid-December.

Dissanayake made New Delhi as his first destination after being elected president in September.

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar was the first foreign dignitary to visit Colombo soon after Dissanayake took charge.

Prime Minister Modi visited Sri Lanka twice between 2015 and 2017.

Dissanayake is due to visit China soon. Dates for that visit too are not yet announced. PTI CORR NPK NPK