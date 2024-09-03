PM Modi visits iconic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Brunei

Bandar Seri Begawan, Sep 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday visited Brunei's iconic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque built by the father of the current Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

"Went to the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Brunei," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister was received by Minister of Religious Affairs Pehin Dato Ustaz Awang Badaruddin at the mosque, where he also watched a video depicting its history. Minister of Health Mohammad Isham was also present.

The mosque is named after Omar Ali Saifuddien III, the 28th Sultan of Brunei (father of the current Sultan, who also initiated its construction), and was completed in 1958.

A gathering of Indian community members was also present to greet the prime minister. Currently, approximately 14,000 Indians are residing in Brunei.

Modi, who arrived here on the first leg of his two-nation trip earlier in the day, is the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to the country on a bilateral visit. Then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited Brunei to attend the 11th ASEAN-India Summit in October 2013.

Brunei is an important partner in India's 'Act East' Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision. India and Brunei enjoy a friendly relationship, which is marked by mutual respect and understanding on bilateral and multilateral issues. The two countries are linked by history, culture and tradition spanning a millennium, the MEA said.