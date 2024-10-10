PM Modi witnesses Laotian Ramayan performance, receives blessings from Buddhist monks

Vientiane: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday witnessed the performance of the Laotian adaptation of the Ramayan that reflects the shared heritage and age-old civilisation connection between India and Laos.

Prime Minister Modi is here in the Laotian capital to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

After his arrival here, he witnessed an episode of Lao Ramayan called Phalak Phalam or Phra Lak Phra Ram performed by the prestigious Royal Theatre of Luang Prabang.

According to phralakphralam.com, the Lao Ramayan differs from the original Indian version. It had reached Laos late, around the 16th century, brought by Buddhist missions.

"Shared heritage and tradition bringing the two countries closer... The performance was an exquisite display of India-Laos rich and shared linkages," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

🇮🇳-🇱🇦| Shared heritage and tradition bringing the two countries closer.



PM @narendramodi witnessed an episode of Lao Ramayana (called Phalak Phalam or Phra Lak Phra Ram), performed by the prestigious Royal Theatre of Luang Prabang.



— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 10, 2024

Ramayan continues to be celebrated in Laos, and the epic reflects the shared heritage and age-old civilisation connection between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Several facets of Indian culture and tradition have been practised and preserved in Laos for centuries. The two countries are closely working to illuminate their shared heritage, it added.

Earlier, Modi participated in a blessing ceremony by senior Buddhist monks of the Central Buddhist Fellowship Organisation of Lao PDR, led by Mahaveth Masenai, the revered abbot of Si Saket temple in Vientiane.

"Met respected monks and spiritual leaders in Lao PDR, who were happy to see the honour being given to Pali by the Indian people. I am grateful to them for their blessings," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2024

Shared Buddhist heritage represents yet another facet of close civilisational bonds between India and Laos, the MEA said.

The Prime Minister also witnessed the exhibition on the restoration and conservation of the Vat Phou temple complex done by the Archaeological Survey of India in Laos.

The Archaeological Survey of India is involved in restoring the Vat Phou temple and related monuments in Laos.

"Vat Phou: a symbol of India-Laos close civilisational ties and heritage. Archaeological Survey of India has been undertaking exceptional work for restoration and conservation of Vat Phou, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Laos," Jaiswal said.

Several dignitaries were present on the occasion, the MEA statement said.

"Deepening cultural connect! India is proud to be working closely with Lao PDR on conserving and restoring various heritage sites including the Vat Phou complex," Modi said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi was accorded a traditional welcome at the airport by Lao PDR Minister of Home Affairs Vilaywong Bouddhakham while sometime later, at the hotel lobby, where members of the Indian diaspora greeted him with cheerful slogans. He also interacted with the community members.

"The welcome in Lao PDR was memorable! The Indian community is clearly very connected with their roots. Also gladdening was the local people speaking in Hindi and doing a Bihu dance," Modi said.