PM Modi's meeting with Biden was emotional one: FS Misri

Washington, Sep 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden in Wilmington was an emotional one, marking their final meeting in an official capacity as the American leader is not seeking reelection.

The US President hosted Modi at his personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday and the two leaders held wide-ranging talks covering various key aspects of India-US ties.

Over the last four years, Modi and Biden have developed a close friendship and have worked together on addressing several global and regional issues. Last year, Biden hosted Modi for the historic official State Visit.

"As to the atmosphere in the meeting with President Biden, it was indeed an emotional moment. Prime Minister was aware of the fact that in a sense it was a farewell meeting with President Biden and the fact that it was taking place at his personal residence made it all the more special,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters in the wee hours of Sunday.

"In fact, he (Modi) mentioned to him (Biden) that in India we say “Jab Dik Ke Darwaze Khul Jaate Hain, to Ghar Ke Darwaaje Bhi Khul Jaate Hain” meaning when the doors of the heart open, so do the doors of the house. He said that you have opened the doors of your home to us. The fact that the doors of your heart have been opened to us has been known for a long time,” Misri said in New York during a special briefing on the first day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to the US “So, there was a very, very personal and a very emotional connection between the two leaders. The setting of the meeting itself was very special,” he said. PTI LKJ NSA AMS AMS