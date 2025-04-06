PM Modi's visit reinforces Sri Lanka's important role in India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy': Prez Office

Colombo, Apr 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka reinforces the island's important role in India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy' and ‘MAHASAGAR’ vision, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s office here said on Sunday.

Modi Sunday concluded a "very productive" visit to Sri Lanka during which he held extensive talks with President Dissanayake and witnessed the signing of several agreements to boost cooperation in sectors such as defence, energy and digitalisation.

His visit to Sri Lanka at the invitation of President Dissanayake was his fourth trip to the island since 2015. The Lankan leader made Delhi his first official visit after winning the presidential election in September last year.

Prime Minister Modi's "visit underscores the enduring relationship encapsulated by the theme ‘Friendship of centuries, commitment to a prosperous future’, further solidifying the bonds between India and Sri Lanka,” President Dissanayake’s office said in a statement.

This marks has further enhanced the economic, cultural, and historical relations between the two nations, while also reinforcing their multifaceted partnership, it said.

This visit by Prime Minister Modi "reinforces Sri Lanka’s important role in India’s “Neighbourhood First Policy” and ‘MAHASAGAR’ vision concerning diplomatic relations," the statement added.

His visit is expected to yield significant results on collaborating initiatives “fostering a path towards mutual growth and development,” it added.

Before leaving for India on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi visited the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple in the historic city of Anuradhapura and paid respects at the revered Buddhist shrine.

The sacred Bodhi tree at the temple is believed to have grown from the Bo sapling that was brought to Sri Lanka by Sangamitta Maha Theri, the daughter of Emperor Ashoka, from India in the 3rd Century BCE.

Modi also met with Most Ven Pallegama Hemarathana Nayake Thera, Chief Incumbent of the Great Eight Buddhist Shrines (Atamasthanadhipathi) of Anuradhapura, for a cordial discussion.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister shared that relics of the Buddha were discovered in excavations conducted in his home state of Gujarat during the 1960s. He further stated that he would discuss with the President of Sri Lanka the possibility of exhibiting these sacred relics in Sri Lanka.

Responding to a request to develop Bodh Gaya as a spiritual city, Prime Minister Modi assured that he would take the necessary steps after discussions with President Dissanayake and work towards making it a reality.

The chief monk presented a memorandum signed by the chief Buddhist prelates requesting Buddhists' administrative control over Bodh Gaya temple. “PM Modi assured that he would take the necessary steps”, the release said.

Dissanayake and Modi also jointly inaugurated the upgraded northern railway line between Maho in the north central to Omanthai in the north and the upgraded railway signalling system at the Anuradhapura railway station.

The upgraded Maho-Omanthai Railway Line project was carried out with funding from the Indian Credit Line, totalling an investment of USD 91.27 million. The Maho–Anuradhapura railway signalling system was funded by the Indian Government amounting to USD 14.89 million. PTI CORR ZH ZH