PM Modi's visit to US sparked unprecedented partnership for prosperity and security: USIBC

Silicon Valley, Jul 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to the US last month has sparked an unprecedented partnership for prosperity and security, US-India Business Council said on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Modi's visit to the United States has paved the way for a new era of collaboration between India and the US, bolstering partnerships across multiple domains that will drive prosperity and security for both nations and their global allies," USIBC president Atul Keshap said.

With an unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, innovation, and addressing global challenges, the US-India partnership has reached unparalleled depths and scope, he said in a statement.

The recent visit of Modi to the US was remarkably successful, fostering a strong and mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries.

"Furthermore, it is noteworthy that the US bestowed the highest honour by arranging for President Biden and Mrs. Biden to meet with the PM throughout his entire stay in Washington, D.C,” Keshap said.

Furthermore, with India and the US cementing their partnership through the signing of an implementing arrangement will foster joint research endeavors in quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, and advanced wireless technologies, he said.

"One of the key highlights of this momentous visit was India's signing of the Artemis Accords, which embody a shared vision of space exploration for the betterment of humanity. This collaboration will accelerate breakthroughs and enable transformative advancements in these cutting-edge fields, opening new possibilities for economic growth and societal progress,” Keshap said.

The US-India Major Defence Partnership and its associated agreements in the realms of industrial, energy, and defence sectors demonstrate the shared commitment of both nations to bolstering security not only in the region but also globally, he said.

Noteworthy collaborations such as the co-production of the GE F-414 Engine, the establishment of a defence "Innovation Bridge,” and the development of a defence industrial roadmap underscore the strategic convergence and mutual trust between India and the US, ensuring the highest levels of security for both nations and their allies, he said.

Keshap said recognising the importance of facilitating the movement of professionals, skilled workers, students, investors, and business travellers between the two countries, India and the US have pledged to protect and enhance this vital aspect of their partnership.

By prioritising the smooth flow of talent and expertise, both nations aim to empower future generations and promote innovation and economic growth, he said.

The announcement made during PM Modi's visit by both sides to terminate six outstanding disputes at the World Trade Organisation sets a positive tone for the bilateral trade partnership. It reflects the tireless advocacy of industry bodies in the US and India for focusing on productive, non-confrontational economic relations, he said.

"These agreements are proof that the United States and India are steadfast in their commitment to strengthening their economic relationship, including trade ties. Building on the foundations of mutual trust and shared values, both nations have taken substantial steps toward deepening bilateral cooperation, fostering robust economic engagement, and unlocking new avenues for trade and investment,” Keshap said.

In line with their joint commitment to sustainable development and global health, the US and India have embarked on a transformative partnership. This collaboration entails significant investments in clean energy infrastructure, the development of platforms for green technology, the decarbonization of the transportation sector among others. By combining their resources and expertise, both nations seek to create a better and healthier world for all, he said.

"Prime Minister Modi's historic visit to the US has catalyzed an era of unprecedented cooperation between India and the US. Strengthening ties across diverse sectors, the two nations have laid the groundwork for a prosperous and secure future,” he said.

"As the US-India partnership expands and deepens, both countries emerge as beacons of progress and collaboration, ready to confront global challenges and lead the way towards a brighter tomorrow,” Keshap said. PTI LKJ ZH ZH