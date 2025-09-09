PM K P Sharma Oli calls all-party meet as anti-govt protests intensify in Nepal

Kathmandu: Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Tuesday called an all-party meeting to discuss Nepal's fast-deteriorating political situation amid intensifying student-led anti-government protests that have spread across the country.

Oli issued a statement announcing the meeting for 6 pm, though the venue was not specified.

He said dialogue was the way to resolve the crisis.

“Violence is not the way. We need to find a peaceful way out through dialogue,” Oli said.

The protests have escalated despite curfew orders in Kathmandu and other parts of the country.

Demonstrators are demanding Oli's resignation, saying the Home Minister's exit is not sufficient.

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned on Monday after police's use of force on violent protests by youths against a government ban on social media sites left 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.

“Home Minister's resignation is not enough, the Prime Minister should take the responsibility and resign,” a protester said.

Meanwhile, major online news portals have strongly criticised Monday’s police crackdown in Kathmandu, describing it as one of the deadliest days in Nepal’s recent history.

Popular news portal Ukeraa.com described September 8 as “a black day” when “the most number of demonstrators were killed in a single day in the history of Nepal”.

The media outlet demanded Oli's resignation.

Another news portal, Ratopati, accused the government of indiscriminately opening fire on protesting youths and students, describing the "cowardly action" as “highly deplorable”.

The portal noted that the agitation, spearheaded by young Nepalis, was not politically motivated but fuelled by frustration over corruption, nepotism, unemployment and growing social disorder.