PM Oli embarks on Thailand visit to attend BIMSTEC, meet Thai King

Kathmandu, Apr 1 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Tuesday left for Thailand on an official visit at the invitation of his Thailand counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra to participate in the BIMSTEC Summit being held in Bangkok, which was hit by an earthquake recently.

This is Oli’s first official visit to Thailand after assuming office for a fourth time in July last year.

Thailand will host the 6th Summit of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) from April 1-5.

A courtesy meeting will be held between Oli and King of Thailand Vajiralongkorn during the visit, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

Oli will be holding meetings with well-known businessmen in Thailand and will address the Asian Institute of Technology besides addressing the BIMSTEC Summit.

On Sunday, Oli discussed various issues relating to the visit with former prime minister, former foreign ministers and foreign affairs experts, said officials.

During the discussion, they advised the prime minister for taking maximum benefit from the visit in the areas of economic development, connectivity, energy, tourism promotion and cultural exchanges, according to sources at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The prime minister will utilise the suggestions received from experts in maximizing national interest and at the same time stressing on the need for activating the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and Non-Aligned Movement, said the PMO.

At least 18 people died in Bangkok after a magnitude 7.7 quake hit Myanmar and sent its tremors to Thailand on Friday, according to news agency AP. PTI SBP GSP GSP