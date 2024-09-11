PM Oli says rivalry among major powers has gradual impacts on Nepal

Kathmandu, Sep 11 (PTI) Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli Wednesday said that the economic, strategic and diplomatic rivalry among major powers has gradual impacts on Nepal's economic and foreign policies.

Oli made the remarks at a function at the Office of the Shital Niwas, where he handed over the annual reports of the National Security Council (NSC) for the past two fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24 to President Ramchandra Paudel.

Prime Minister Oli said that the dimension of international, regional, and national security and related challenges are changing with time.

"Economic, strategic, and diplomatic competitive rivalry among the major power nations and the regional powers have gradual impacts on the country’s economic and foreign relations policies," he said.

He said a new form of security environment is emerging in the world security theatre due to ongoing wars, conflicts, and strife in the international maritime transport routes.

"The rapid and unprecedented development in information technology has contributed hugely to the world's socio-economic development while also inducing additional complexities and challenges in the security sector simultaneously," he added.

President Paudel said that the annual reports of the NSC are historic documents and insisted on their full implementation.

The reports presented the details about decisions made and major works executed by the Council in the past two years with international, regional, and national security analysis.

Oli said the reports have advised diplomatic, strategic, economic, social, and security measures to be implemented ahead keeping the overall national security in the centre with the consideration of possible challenges due to international, regional, and national security scenarios.

According to the Constitutional provision, the NSC should make recommendations to the government and Council of Ministers for the formulation of policies on overall national interest, security and defence, and the mobilization and control of the army.

It comprises the Prime Minister as the Chairperson and ministers of defence, home affairs, foreign affairs and finance, the chief secretary, and the Nepali Army chief as the members. PTI SBP ZH ZH