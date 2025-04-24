PM Oli to address first day of Nepal parliament's summer session

Kathmandu, Apr 24 (PTI) Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will address the summer session or budget session of Nepal parliament, which will begin from Friday.

President Ramchandra Paudel summoned the session for 1:00 p.m. after the Council of Ministers' recommendation.

Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel will present the budget for the new fiscal year on May 29. The government's new policies and programmes will be unveiled on May 2.

The government will present two major bills, including the School Education Bill and the Federal Civil Service Bill, in the upcoming parliament session, according to sources at the Parliament Secretariat.

Tens of thousands of school students have taken to the streets of Kathmandu to press for their demands related to overall improvement in the school education. The government has assured to address their demands in the proposed School Education Bill.

Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday announced a postponement by nine days of the date of SEE (Secondary Education Exams) due to the ongoing agitation by school teachers. The exam was scheduled to begin on Friday.

Education Minister Bidya Bhattarai was forced to quit and replaced by Raghuji Panta on Thursday after she failed to handle the teachers' agitation.