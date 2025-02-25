PM Oli visits Pashupatinath, reviews Mahashivaratri preparations

Kathmandu, Feb 25 (PTI) Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Tuesday visited the famous Pashupatinath Temple here dedicated to Lord Shiva to review preparations for Mahashivaratri as Nepal is expecting over one million visitors, including devotees from India, to mark the grand Hindu festival on Wednesday, officials here said.

The prime minister also participated in worship and aarati. Officials from the Pashupati Area Development Trust briefed him about the ongoing arrangements for the event.

Nepal is expecting over one million visitors, including devotees from both Nepal and India, to mark Mahashivaratri on Wednesday, officials said.

Recognising the significance of the occasion, Prime Minister Oli directed temple officials to ensure a safe, disciplined, and well-organised festival. He emphasised making necessary arrangements for easy darshan for pilgrims and devotees.

Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation Badri Prasad Pandey also accompanied the prime minister during the visit.

The Pashupatinath Temple, situated on the banks of the Bagmati River, is adorned with colourful lights, paper flags, and banners in preparation for the festival. The temple will open at 2:15 am on Wednesday, allowing devotees to have darshan of the Shiva Linga from all four gates. Pilgrims from Nepal and India have already begun arriving, forming long queues in anticipation of the special prayers.

To ensure the safety and smooth management of the festival, the temple authorities have deployed around 4,000 security personnel and 10,000 volunteers. Over 3,000 sadhus and tens of thousands of devotees from India have gathered for the religious celebration.

A Mahashivaratri Celebration Committee, led by Tourism Minister Badri Pandey, has been established to oversee the event. Ten sub-committees have also been formed to manage various aspects of the festival. Free food, water, sanitation, and medical services are being provided by different organisations to accommodate the large influx of visitors.