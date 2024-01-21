PM Prachanda expresses concern over recruitment of Nepalis by Russian Army to fight in Ukraine

Kathmandu, Jan 21 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” on Sunday expressed concern over the woes faced by Nepali youths in Russia after being recruited in the Russian Army to fight in Ukraine and asked Moscow to immediately stop the practice.

Talking to reporters at the Tribhuvan International Airport upon returning home after attending the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala, Prachanda said that he was trying his best to stop it since the government has no policy to allow Nepalis to join the military force in any other countries except India and the UK.

"The government is very much concerned and serious regarding the reports that Nepali youths are recruited in the Russian forces and mobilised in the Russia-Ukraine war. We don’t have such a policy on behalf of the government," Prachanda said.

In Kampala, Nepalese Foreign Minister N P Saud told Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin Sergey Vasilievich “not to recruit Nepalese nationals into the country's Army and to help repatriate those who have already joined the forces", according to the private secretariat of Saud.

At least 200 Nepalese youths have joined the Russian Army through illegal channels and 12 of them have already lost their lives while fighting against Ukraine.

The Prime Minister also informed that a diplomatic note has been sent to the Russian government on the issue and Foreign Minister Saud has repeatedly talked about this agenda.

Prachanda said that talks were held regarding the youths killed in the war and the government has seriously taken the issue of compensation for them.

"Everyone should disseminate awareness among people. We should spread awareness stating that our youths should not join the military service anywhere in the name of seeking jobs against the State's policy, the spirit of the Constitution and against the spirit of our national independence."