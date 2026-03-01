PM Sharif chairs meeting reviewing Pakistan’s security situation, regional environment

Islamabad (PTI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting reviewing the regional and internal security situation following recent developments in Iran and its ongoing military operation against Afghanistan.

Pakistan launched operation ‘Ghazab Lil Haq’ against the Afghan Taliban earlier this week in response to the country attacking 53 locations along the more than 2,600 km long border, targeting military installations through air strikes.

Separately, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in joint airstrikes launched by the US and Israel on Tehran on Saturday.

Calling the strikes “unprovoked and illegal”, Iran began firing missiles at Israel and other Gulf Arab states in retaliation for the killing of its supreme leader.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Mohsin Naqvi, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, and senior civil and military officials attended the meeting.

Radio Pakistan reported that the meeting took a detailed review of the prevailing regional environment and overall security dynamics in the region.

Pakistan’s role and various measures for the “promotion of peace and stability” in the region were also discussed.

Participants were also briefed on the country’s internal security situation and the arrangements in place to ensure law and order.

On the prime minister’s directives, the meeting reviewed measures for the evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Iran.

The Foreign Office gave a detailed briefing on efforts being undertaken to ensure their safe return. It was informed that evacuation is being facilitated through Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, ARY News reported that Prime Minister Sharif postponed his planned visit to Russia due to the prevailing regional situation.

Though no formal announcement was made about the visit, official sources said last week that Sharif was scheduled to undertake the trip in the first week of March.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi during a weekly briefing on Thursday had said that announcement would be made at appropriate time.

“About the prime minister’s visit to Russia, we will inform you in due course. I do not have any information right now. We will inform you in due course about the dates and agenda,” he had said.

According to the ARY News, the prime minister decided to postpone the trip after consultation with his cabinet.