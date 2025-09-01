PM Sharif reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to SCO, calls for dialogue to address disputes

Tianjin, Sep 1 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to initiate a comprehensive and structured dialogue to address disputes in South Asia.

In his address to the SCO summit here, Sharif said Pakistan supported multilateralism and the 10-nation bloc remained a platform that best represents Islamabad's commitment to regional cooperation and integration, Pakistan's state-run APP news agency reported.

“Pakistan has always believed in the power of multilateralism, dialogue and diplomacy, and shunning unilateralism,” he said.

He said Pakistan sought normal and stable relations with its neighbours, advocating dialogue over confrontation.

According to Pakistan's daily Dawn, the prime minister raised the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) issue and called for a “structural” dialogue on all outstanding disputes.

“We respect all international and bilateral treaties and expect similar principles to be followed by all SCO members,” he said at the summit.

India has kept the IWT treaty in abeyance after the Pahalgam terror attack. On regional security, Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, including what he termed “state terrorism.” He also condemned Israel’s "unjustified aggression" against Iran, a fellow SCO member, and called for an immediate end to the bloodshed in Gaza.

On the Afghan situation, he said Pakistan supports a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for the benefit of the entire region. He expressed hope that trilateral cooperation between Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan would yield positive results.

Addressing the challenge of climate-induced disasters, the prime minister spoke about the devastating floods currently affecting Pakistan due to torrential rains, which have caused massive human and economic losses.

He thanked the international community, particularly China, for its solidarity and assistance.