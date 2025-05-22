PM Shehbaz says war situation between Pakistan and India could have taken a 'very dangerous turn'

Islamabad, May 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday termed the Pahalgam terror attack as “unfortunate” and said the war situation between Pakistan and India could have taken a "very dangerous turn".

India on May 7 destroyed nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.

The two sides reached an understanding on cessation of hostilities on May 10 after four days of conflict.

“The Pahalgam incident was unfortunate, but the war situation between the two countries could have taken a very dangerous turn at any moment,” Shehbaz said at an event held in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Muzaffarabad where he distributed cheques of compensation to the heirs of civilians killed and injured during the conflict. The Prime Minister said that Pakistan offered a neutral probe into the attack, but India refused the offer.

“Pakistan was ready for an international investigation into the Pahalgam incident, but instead of agreeing to it, India attacked Pakistan, which was responded to in a befitting manner,” he said.

Shehbaz claimed that Pakistan avenged the defeat of the 1971 war.

The war between India and Pakistan in 1971 led to the split of Pakistan and the creation of Bangladesh, which was earlier known as East Pakistan.

The prime minister also claimed that the Pakistan military only hit the military targets.

He handed over cheques of Rs 10 million to the families of those killed during the conflict with India and Rs 1-2 million to the injured.

He said that the Pakistani army personnel killed in clashes with India would be paid Rs 10-18 million, depending on their rank. PTI SH ZH ZH