PM Shehbaz to lead high-level delegation to World Economic Forum

Islamabad, Jan 20 (PTI) Pakistan announced on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lead a high-level delegation to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The globally renowned forum is being held in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 20 to 22.

The Prime Minister would be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other officials, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

"The Prime Minister's program includes multiple substantive engagements, including participation in the WEF's Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL) session on Restoring a Spirit of Dialogue in a Divided World,” it said.

The Prime Minister will also host/chair a Pakistan-specific "High-level Business Roundtable" with different corporate leaders, it said.

On the sidelines, Prime Minister Shehbaz is expected to interact with several world leaders, including business executives.

Articulating Pakistan's perspective on global and regional peace and development and highlighting the government's vision and achievements in the areas of economy, trade and investment opportunities will be part of the Prime Minister's key messages during the visit.

The WEF Annual Meeting brings together political leaders, business executives, heads of international organisations and civil society representatives. It deliberates on contemporary geopolitical, economic, social and environmental issues, the FO said. PTI SH ZH ZH