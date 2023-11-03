PM Sheikh Hasina to inaugurate second section of Dhaka Metro

Dhaka, Nov 3 (PTI) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the second section of Dhaka Metro's Line 6 on Saturday, official sources said on Friday.

This section from Agargaon to Motijheel has eight stations and spans 9.53 kilometres, they said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is working on the Dhaka Metro project (three lines) as a consultant, with varying degrees of involvement, a senior official of the DMRC had earlier said.

Besides opening the second segment of the Dhaka Metro, Hasina is also expected to inaugurate the construction work of its Line-5, the sources said.

On December 28 last year, Bangladesh launched its first metro rail service with Japanese assistance to ease commuting in the capital Dhaka, one of the most congested cities in the world.

Hasina had inaugurated the project.

"Tomorrow (Saturday), the prime minister is to inaugurate the second section of Dhaka Metro's Line 6. This 9.53-km segment is from Agargaon to Motijheel comprising eight stations," an official source told PTI.

Dhaka MRT Line 6 is operational on an 11.73-km section from Uttara North to Agargaon, consisting of nine stations.

On Line 5 (North), the source said, the 20-km rail line with 14 stations is supposed to connect Hemayetpur and Bhatara via Gabtoli, Mirpur, and Gulshan.

Apart from line 6, the DMRC is also engaged as a consultant for Dhaka Metro Line 5 North and Line 1.

A senior official from the Delhi Metro is also expected to attend the opening event on Saturday, the sources added. PTI KND PY PY PY