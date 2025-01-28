PM Wong urges Singaporeans to foster unity in 'polarised' world

Singapore, Jan 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday called on multi-ethnic Singaporeans to make a concerted effort to engage and reach out to those of different races and religions while expressing concern about a "divided" and "polarised" world.

"We may have different views on issues that matter deeply to us. But we cannot let our differences pull us apart," said Wong in his first Chinese New Year message as prime minister since taking over the leadership of the prosperous city-state last year.

"In a world that is increasingly divided and polarised, our unity is a precious asset that we must continue to protect and nurture," he stressed in a national message.

Singapore's diversity is a "source of strength" and the people here must continually seek ways to deepen mutual understanding and expand common space, he said.

Around 74 per cent of Singapore’s six million population comprises Chinese people, the rest are Malays, Indians and foreigners of other origins.

Singaporeans celebrate Chinese New Year (Lunar New Year) on Wednesday and Thursday (January 29-30) but a long weekend mood for holidays has set in across the multi-racial society.

In his traditional annual message, Wong noted the world is becoming "more dangerous", pointing to terrorist groups using the conflict in West Asia to further their agenda and call for attacks.

While Singapore will remain vigilant against any security threats, the country must also be mentally prepared for the possibility of an attack occurring here, said Wong.

"If that were to happen, we must be able to stand together as one united people, resolute and undivided.

"Such challenges should not weaken the fabric of our society, but instead strengthen our resolve to protect our harmony and way of life," the prime minister said.

This year's Chinese New Year is special as it coincides with SG60, coined to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Singapore's independence.

Noting that 60 years marks a full cycle of life in Chinese culture, Wong said: "It is therefore timely to reflect on how far we have come, honour the contributions and sacrifices of our pioneers, and build on their legacy to chart our next steps forward." "As we step into our next life cycle, let us do so with courage, determination and resolve.

"Together as one Singapore family, we can keep our nation a beacon of safety, security and stability amidst a troubled and volatile world," he said. PTI GS GRS GRS